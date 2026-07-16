Armed Men in 20 SUVs Storm Gurugram Worksite, Demand Extortion Money From Contractor - VIDEO

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Gurugram: A contractor has alleged that he was threatened with extortion by several armed men in Gurugram. The men arrived at his worksite on Wednesday at around 3.30 pm in a convoy of around 20 SUVs and warned him of dire consequences if he refused to pay.

He alleged that there were more than 30 men who were demanding protection money in the name of jailed gangster Kaushal Chaudhary to allow him to continue his work. The contractor has been identified as Manish Dahiya, according to India Today report.

"If you want to continue working, give us a share in the contract. Otherwise, be prepared to face the consequences," the men told him, as mentioned in his complaint.

CCTV footage of the convoy has surfaced and has gone viral on social media.

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Police have launched a probe after the contractor lodged a complaint at Rajendra Park police station. Dahiya has also sought security for himself and his family.

Allegations against accused

The complainant also claimed that they worked for the gangster by arranging weapons, collecting extortion money, and carrying out illegal land-grab operations.

He accused men, led by Davinder alias Sukku, Dinesh Dahiya, and others, of reaching the site and telling him he would have to pay them to continue supplying soil and water for projects in Sectors 106 and 108.

Notably, last week, four alleged members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed in an encounter with the Gurugram Police crime branch after they allegedly opened fire on a police team.

The suspects were accused of firing around 40 rounds at the house of a businessman in Sushant Lok Phase I as part of an extortion bid.