Who Is Deepak Nandal? Haryanvi Music Producer-Turned Gangster Whose Associates Were Killed In Gurugram Police Encounter

The killing of four alleged associates of fugitive gangster Deepak Nandal in a Gurugram Police encounter has once again brought the spotlight on the Haryana-based criminal, who was once known for his work in the Haryanvi music industry before allegedly building one of the region's most active organised crime networks.

According to police, four members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed while another sustained injuries during an encounter with the Gurugram Police Crime Branch on Thursday evening. Three police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Encounter Followed Hostage Situation

Police said the encounter took place in A Block, Sushant Lok, after five alleged members of the Nandal gang reportedly held Vishal Berry, son of the founder of SGT University, hostage at his residence.

The Crime Branch received a tip-off from the Police Control Room about the movement of armed men travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio. Acting on the information, police intercepted the vehicle and asked the occupants to surrender. According to officials, the suspects instead opened fire on the police team, leading to a retaliatory exchange. All five accused suffered bullet injuries and were taken to a private super-speciality hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival. The fifth suspect is undergoing treatment.

From Music Industry To Organised Crime

Before becoming one of Haryana's most wanted gangsters, Deepak Nandal was associated with the Haryanvi music industry as a producer, rapper and artist. During the early 2010s, he worked with well-known names including Badshah and Fazilpuria and was linked to popular tracks such as Kar Gayi Chull, 2 Many Girls and Haryana Roadways.

Nandal also ran the music label Mix Beats and was involved in several Haryanvi and Punjabi music projects before allegedly distancing himself from the entertainment industry.

Wanted For Multiple Criminal Cases

According to police, Nandal later built a criminal syndicate involved in extortion, targeted shootings, smuggling and contract killings. Investigators believe he currently operates from abroad while directing gang members in Haryana and neighbouring states.

His gang has been linked to several recent firing incidents at businesses in Gurugram and Karnal, besides multiple extortion attempts. The syndicate has also been accused of carrying out attacks on individuals, including an alleged attack on rapper Fazilpuria, who had previously worked with Nandal during his music career.

With the latest encounter resulting in the death of four alleged gang members, investigators believe the police crackdown has dealt a significant blow to the network. However, Deepak Nandal remains absconding and continues to be one of the most wanted gangsters on the radar of Haryana Police.