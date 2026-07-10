FSL Team, Gurugram Police Reach Encounter Site Where 4 Deepak Nandal Gang Shooters Were Killed In Encounter - VIDEO

ANI

Gurugram: Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and Gurugram Police have reached Sushant Lok in Gurugram, where four shooters of the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were killed and one was injured during a police encounter.

The miscreants had arrived to open fire at the residence of the son of the SGT University founder over a ransom demand. Three police personnel were also injured in the retaliatory action, according to news agency ANI.

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According to police, the encounter took place in A Block, Sushant Lok, late in the evening. Five members of the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly held Vishal Berry, the son of the founder of SGT University in Gurugram, hostage in his Sushant Lok residence.

Crime Branch receives alert

The Crime Branch had received information from the Police Control Room about the suspicious movements of armed men in a Mahindra Scorpio car, according to news agency PTI.

Read Also Gurugram Encounter: 4 Deepak Nandal Gang Members Killed While Attempting Hostage Attack

When Crime Branch teams arrived in the Sushant Lok area, the criminals had just allegedly begun firing at the businessman's house with sophisticated weapons.

Ransom demand and encounter

The businessman has been receiving repeated ransom messages from a wanted gangster based abroad.

Police surrounded the criminals and, in the ensuing gunfire, killed four of them, while one was injured. Three police personnel also sustained bullet injuries.

Injured admitted to hospital

The injured men have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that senior officers have arrived at the scene.