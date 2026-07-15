NMMC Approves ₹527 Cr Smart CCTV & Digital Display Project At 68 Junctions Under PPP Model To Boost Traffic Management | AI

Navi Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen traffic management and improve commuter information, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved a project to install CCTV-based smart surveillance systems and digital civic display boards at 68 key junctions across the city under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Financial Model

The project, estimated at around Rs 527 crore, will be executed without any capital investment from the civic body. Instead, NMMC is expected to earn around Rs 2.82 crore in revenue during the first year, with cumulative earnings projected to touch Rs 93.14 crore over the 20-year concession period.

Each of the identified junctions will be equipped with two high-resolution CCTV cameras and a digital display screen providing live traffic updates, enabling motorists to avoid congestion by taking alternate routes. The screens will also be used to broadcast emergency alerts, traffic advisories, public awareness messages and important civic announcements issued by the municipal corporation.

Revenue & Maintenance

The concessionaire will be allowed to display advertisements on the digital screens, forming the primary revenue source for the project. The contractor will also bear the entire cost of installation, operation, maintenance, repairs, electricity charges and upkeep of the system, ensuring that the project does not impose any additional financial burden on the civic body.

"The project will significantly enhance traffic monitoring and management while providing citizens with real-time traffic information and important public messages. By implementing it under the PPP model, the corporation will not only modernise its traffic infrastructure without capital expenditure but will also generate a steady revenue stream over the concession period," an NMMC official said.

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