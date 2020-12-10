'Armed forces being used to rig this election...': Mehbooba Mufti alleges foul play amid ongoing J&K DDC polls

Voting is currently underway for the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling began on a dull note as the winter chill kept most people indoors early on Thursday. However, if a tweet by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is to be taken into account, things seem to have taken a far more grim turn.

The politician alleged that the armed forces were being used to rig the elections to "favour a particular party".

"Security forces have cordoned Matribugh in Shopian and are not allowing people to come out to vote under the pretext of inputs about presence of militants," the PDP chief alleged on Thursday morning.