J&K DDC Polls: BJP promises end to 'stone-pelting era', guarantees 70,000 jobs and reservation to locals in manifesto

The BJP on Thursday released its election manifesto for the forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls, promising to provide 70,000 jobs with 100 percent reservation to locals besides ensuring private sector employment, industry-friendly policy and a clean, transparent and accountable administration in Jammu and Kashmir.

Claiming that the "stone-pelting era" is over as the enemies of Jammu and Kashmir have been "identified and neutralised", the BJP in its manifesto promised retrieval of land from encroachers and zero tolerance towards violence and terrorism.

BJP state general secretary and former minister Devinder Singh Manyal and chief spokesperson advocate Sunil Sethi released the party manifesto.

According to the manifesto, the BJP said 70,000 jobs have been identified. It said the local population will benefit from the decision to reserve 100 percent government jobs for locals.

It said a huge potential for industrial growth has been envisaged in the Union Territory and the private sector has pledged investment to bring jobs and business opportunities for the youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

The industrial policy will focus on industrial estates to full-scale development of the industrial environment, it said.

The BJP said there will be zero tolerance to encroachments on government lands and promised to retrieve all such lands from vested interests.

It promised regularisation of daily wagers, casual and contractual workers.