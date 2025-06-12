'Appears There Are No Survivors': Top Cop GS Malik On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Marking one of the worst aviation accidents in India, all 242 passengers and crew onboard the Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad are said to be feared dead, the city's police commissioner said Thursday.

Speaking to the Associated Press GS Malik Ahmedabad police commisoner said, “It appears there are no survivors in the plane crash,” adding that “some locals would have also died” when the plane crashed into a residential area where offices were also located. “Exact figures on casualties are being ascertained,” he added.

Malik told Reuters that 204 bodies had been recovered from the crash site. The top cop said the bodies recovered could include both passengers and people killed on the ground.

Read Also Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families

The Air India aircraft – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in a residential area near the airport, hitting a mediacal college hostel.

Former Gujarat CM Among Killed

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present on the flight, and has been killed in the devastating plane crash. Union Minister and state BJP chief CR Patil confirmed Rupani's death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides, DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of the deceased. "To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi was qouted saying by ANI.

