'Apologise Or Leave': Congress Leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, Daughter Suranya Get Notice To Vacate House In Delhi After Ram Mandir Video Controversy

Delhi: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and his daughter Suranya Aiyar have been issued a notice by the Jangpura Extension Welfare Association to vacate their house in Delhi. The development came after a video of Suranya Aiyar against Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 went viral on social media. The association demanded an apology from them or else vacate the house and leave the house.

The association also demanded Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to disapprove his daughter over her comments agianst Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They have also asked Suranya to move out of the colony if she has believes that what she has done is correct. The letter and the video of one of the residents went viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the woman is asking them to apologise or leave the colony.

The letter which was signed by the President of the association, Dr. Kapil Kakar, emphasized the association's responsibility to maintain good relations among all residents. The letter also criticised Suranya's social media remarks against Ram Temple and further stated that they were inappropriate, especially considering the significance of the Ram Mandir construction after a 500-year wait and a 5-0 Supreme Court verdict.

The RWA expressed its disappointment over the actions of Suranya and also her three days fast in a society where many people who migrated from Pakistan after partition. The association also urged her to act as a responsible citizen and asked her to avoid provocation of haterd and mistrust among the residents of the society.

RWA President Dr. Kakar personally requested Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar to condemn his daughter's actions in view of the well-being of the colony. The notice further suggested that if Suranya Aiyar still believed in her protest against the consecration of Ram Mandir, she should move to another colony where such opinions might be tolerated.

Earlier, Mani Shankar Aiyar hit the headlines over his 'neech' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed it as an insult and the Congress leader had to face ire from the people of his own party. Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi asked Mani Shankar Aiyar to apologise over his remarks against the Prime Minister.