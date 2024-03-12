Apna Ghar: Shelter Home for Disabled and Disowned Individuals Celebrates 1st Anniversary In Jaipur

Raipur: A 120-bedded shelter home for the destitute, poverty stricken, old age fellow- situated in the outskirts of Raipur ‘Apna Ghar’ has successfully completed one year.

On the anniversary day, the founder members of Shakuntala Gopal Foundation informed the audience that the Apna Ghar has rescued more than 180 destitute, disabled, poverty stricken, old age fellows, provided them shelter, treatment and proper care so that they can assimilate in the main-stream of the society. During the course, they succeeded in making a successful return to 50 disadvantaged people who were rescued from the roads in a very pathetic condition.

The members also informed all the people who were rescued in critical situations were identified as Prabhu Ji, equal to God and the ‘Apna Ghar’ volunteer and employees provide those people adequate facilities, likewise access to amenities, healthy foods, medical treatment in a regular way so they have speedy recovery.

Local MLA Anuj Sharma who also visited the Apna Ghar on the occasion and expressed his satisfaction over the facilities provided to neglected, disowned, disabled people, and praised the efforts made by the Apna Ghar team. He also agreed to provide full support to the team who are continuously helping the needy, disadvantaged people maintaining their dignity .