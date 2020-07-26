APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 5 must-read books from the 'Missile Man' of India

Over his long and interesting life, Kalam wrote several novels that remain popular to this day. Below, we've put down a list with some of our favourites:

1. India 2020: A Vision for the New Millennium

Written in 1998, this book was co-authored by Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam and Dr. Y S Rajan and delves into the weaknesses and strengths of India as it moves forward. It expounds on Kalam's ideas for the future of the country, and uses facts to support its arguments for how India can become one of the world's top superpowers. Considering that we are now in the year 2020, it would be interesting to see how Kalam's vision has come true or fallen short.