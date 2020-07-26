APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 15 inspiring quotes from India's Missile Man

On 27 July 2015, India lost its most loved President - Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam better known as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Tomorrow will mark his 5th death anniversary.

Kalam was the 11th and President of India. Though he was a scientist who made our country proud with his missile defence programme, his favourite job was ‘teaching’. And he always wanted the world to remember him for that and coincidentally he died doing what he loved the most. On July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the IIM Shillong, Kalam fell down suffering a stroke and passed away.

On this occasion of the death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, we bring to you 15 inspiring quotes from the ‘Missile Man’ of India.