APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: 15 inspiring quotes from India's Missile Man

On 27 July 2015, India lost its most loved President - Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam better known as A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Tomorrow will mark his 5th death anniversary.
Kalam was the 11th and President of India. Though he was a scientist who made our country proud with his missile defence programme, his favourite job was ‘teaching’. And he always wanted the world to remember him for that and coincidentally he died doing what he loved the most. On July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the IIM Shillong, Kalam fell down suffering a stroke and passed away.
On this occasion of the death anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam, we bring to you 15 inspiring quotes from the ‘Missile Man’ of India.
Most people, they raise a family, earn a living, and then they die. Never follow them.
Dreaming is the first step towards achieving a goal.
Difficulties are part of life. They are there to prepare you, increase you, and develop you.
The only thing that’s stopping you is YOU. Rests are just excuses.
It’s very important for you to believe that you are the one.
The sad truth is that the opportunity doesn’t knock twice.
Sometimes we look at broken pieces in our lives. The key is what we do in our tomes of pain.
Life has a way of pushing our dreams down. Don’t let first victory bury your biggest dream.
We must globally warm our hearts and change the climate of our souls, and realize that we are not apart from nature.
Beauty isn’t dependent on our external appearance. It radiates from within.
Backbenchers are independent learners. They learn every type of activity during the lectures.
In order to achieve excellence, a holistic roadmap with hard work and risks is required.
Quitting, and feel guilty about it is underestimating the opportunity. You cannot get it the same as the first.
Depression lies, it tells you you’ve always felt this way. Mind poisons, it makes you what you never wanted to.
The lie is the only luxury of man over all other animals. But repeating it, again and again, is like multiplying the same number with zero. Whereas the beauty of Truth is in its simplicity, it multiplies itself.
