Anusha Pillay Secures 202nd Rank In UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Anusha Pillay, resident of Raipur, outshines in the Civil Services Examination-2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and successfully secured 202th rank.

The UPSC announced the result of the Civil Services Examination-2023 on Tuesday. Anusha Pillay, who is daughter of former Director General and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Pillay and Additional Chief Secretary and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Renu G Pillay, successfully made entry to the list.

She cracked the Civil Services Examination-2023 in her second attempt.

A student of Rajkumar College Raipur, Anusha completed her B.Tech in Metrology Engineering from National Institute of Technology, (NIT), Raipur.

The uniqueness of the family is that the Father is retired IPS, mother IAS, brother IAS…and now she herself is IPS. The amazing thing is that Anusha could not even clear the prelims in her first attempt. She cleared all her exams in the second attempt and secured 202nd rank. Her elder brother Akshay Pillay also cleared UPSC in 2021. Akshay got All India Rank 51. He is currently an IAS of Odisha cadre.

Anusha says that due to her parents being in civil service, she had the charm of civil service in her mind since childhood, but when you grow up, what change can you bring with that charm, can you do something big. During 10th-12th, I started feeling that I can contribute a lot to the society by becoming an IAS-IPS.

Anusha says that she used to stay away from social media even in school and college. She says that she used to study regularly for 8-9 hours, however, this duration increased due to exam timings.