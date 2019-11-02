Anti-trafficking units, women's help desks soon: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: In a major initiative, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said that the Nirbhaya fund will be used to set up anti-human trafficking units and women's help desks in police stations across the country.

The initiative will strengthen women's safety and instil a greater sense of security among women. Irani thanked the Home Ministry for accepting the recommendations of the WCD ministry.

Speaking to IANS, Irani said, "I'm grateful that the Home Ministry was quick to not only respond to our suggestion but also helped expedite the administrative procedures required."

"It has long been a need articulated by women and parents across the country, a concern shared by many NGOs that today finds resonance in these two projects. The government under Narendra Bhai (Modi) is committed to strengthen institutional support to help better protect women and children in the country, the resolve of the same is manifested in these projects," Irani added.

The National Commission of Women has applauded the move. "This will help add another layer to ensure safety and security of women. Thanks to the Home Minister," NCW said in a tweet. NCW said it has always advocated establishing anti-trafficking units in every district to curb the menace of trafficking of women and children.