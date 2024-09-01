 'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 News Channels
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 News Channels

'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 News Channels

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case made national headlines and also became a major political issue in West Bengal. Several debates on TV news channels were held around the issue as discussions over safety of women took centerstage following the horrific rape-and-murder case.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata, September 1: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday said that the party has decided not to send its spokespersons to ABP Ananda, Republic and TV9 news channels "due to their persistent anti-Bengal agenda-driven propaganda". The party released a statement over the issue and shared it on social media platform X.

The move by TMC comes days after Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government came under fire over the handling of Kolkata woman trainee doctor rape-murder case that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

As horrific details emerged related to the case, the state government in West Bengal was criticised over several aspects related to the case. The parents of the victim also spoke out against the West Bengal CM.

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case made national headlines and also became a major political issue in West Bengal. Several debates on TV news channels were held around the issue as discussions over safety of women took centerstage following the horrific rape-and-murder case.

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say
Will Honey Singh Collaborate With Badshah Or Raftaar Amid 15-Year-Long Fued? Here's What The Rapper Has To Say

The TMC on its part has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to spread anarchy in the state in name of protests. The BJP on its part has alleged that the law and order condition and safety of women in West Bengal has deteriorated under CM Mamata Banerjee.

Read Also
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In...
article-image

"AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing."

"We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathizers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorized by the party and do not represent our official stance."

Read Also
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
article-image

"The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA!" read the full statement by the Trinamool Congress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP...

'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP...

FPJ Exclusive: Security Agencies Confront Major Hurdles In Accessing UIDAI Data For Crackdown On...

FPJ Exclusive: Security Agencies Confront Major Hurdles In Accessing UIDAI Data For Crackdown On...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 1, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Bal Narendra': Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara; Netizens...

'Bal Narendra': Brave Youths Take Crocodile For A Ride On Scooter After Rescue In Vadodara; Netizens...

Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute

Veteran Journalist Umesh Upadhyay Passes Away In Delhi, Media Industry Pays Tribute