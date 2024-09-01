'Anti-Bengal Agenda-Driven Propaganda': CM Mamata's TMC Says Will Not Send Spokespersons To ABP Ananda, Republic, TV9 News Channels

File image of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

Kolkata, September 1: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday said that the party has decided not to send its spokespersons to ABP Ananda, Republic and TV9 news channels "due to their persistent anti-Bengal agenda-driven propaganda". The party released a statement over the issue and shared it on social media platform X.

The move by TMC comes days after Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government came under fire over the handling of Kolkata woman trainee doctor rape-murder case that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

As horrific details emerged related to the case, the state government in West Bengal was criticised over several aspects related to the case. The parents of the victim also spoke out against the West Bengal CM.

The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case made national headlines and also became a major political issue in West Bengal. Several debates on TV news channels were held around the issue as discussions over safety of women took centerstage following the horrific rape-and-murder case.

The TMC on its part has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to spread anarchy in the state in name of protests. The BJP on its part has alleged that the law and order condition and safety of women in West Bengal has deteriorated under CM Mamata Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing."

"We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathizers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorized by the party and do not represent our official stance."

"The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA!" read the full statement by the Trinamool Congress.