Another Unnao like case in UP; one minor girl found dead, another battles for life

Lucknow: In less than a week, another Unnao like case was reported from Shajahanpur where two minor Muslim girls, aged 4 and 7 years, were found in an unconscious state in a field. One of them died while the other one is battling for life in the hospital.
Ironically, in yet another case in the same district on Monday, a 21-year-old girl studying in SS Degree College went missing from her college. She was found half-burnt and in semi-naked state on National Highway 24 late Monday evening.
The Unnao like incident was reported from Bhanpur village under Kaanth Police Station in Shahjahanpur where two minor Muslim girls went missing on Monday afternoon. The father of one of the girls said that after attending classes in a local madarsa, they had gone out to take bath but did not return.
When they did not return home till late evening, family members lodged a complaint with the Police. During the search, the Kaanth Police found the body of the 4-year-old girl in a field in adjoining Khijarpur village.
The police continued their search for the second girl and found her lying unconscious at some distance late Monday night. The girl was half naked and was bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. Both were cousins and belonged to a minority Banjara community.
Nurses, who are attending the injured girl, told local media persons that they found injuries in her private parts, head and neck. However, the police have refused to make any statement on the rape and murder / rape and attempt to murder of the two girls.
The Superintendent of Police Shahjahanpur S. Anand said that post mortem of the girl found dead will be performed by a panel of doctors on Tuesday. He said that they are waiting for the second girl to recover for taking her statement which may throw some light on what exactly happened with the two girls.
The police are waiting for the post mortem report to confirm rape and murder. “It would be early to jump to any conclusion. We are waiting for a post mortem report and statement of the injured girl to give direction to our investigation,” Anand told media persons.
The police have already detained a few persons of the village for questioning in connection with the case. “We will crack the case in the next 24 hours,” claimed the SP.
In the second case, a 21-year-old BA second year girl student went missing from SS College, belonging to former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand. She was dropped to the college by her father but found her missing when he went back to pick her up.
She was last seen on the third floor of the college along with her classmate. Later, she was found half-burnt and semi naked on NH 24 near Nagaria crossing in Tilhar by some passersby. They wrapped her body with a towel and informed the Kaanth Police.
She was rushed to the hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. Father feared that she was gangraped and later burnt. The Kaanth Police have registered a case and are waiting for the girl’s statement.
The SP S Anand told media persons that CCTV footage of the college shows that the girl was going out of the college alone.
Though the police deny the charge, local Samajwadi Party leaders alleged that the police have mounted pressure on the girl’s father to keep a mum as the college belonged to the former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanad.
The ex-BJP MP was accused by a Law graduate of rape charges. Recently, the girl has withdrawn her case against him.