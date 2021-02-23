Another Unnao like case in UP; one minor girl found dead, another battles for life

Lucknow: In less than a week, another Unnao like case was reported from Shajahanpur where two minor Muslim girls, aged 4 and 7 years, were found in an unconscious state in a field. One of them died while the other one is battling for life in the hospital.

Ironically, in yet another case in the same district on Monday, a 21-year-old girl studying in SS Degree College went missing from her college. She was found half-burnt and in semi-naked state on National Highway 24 late Monday evening.

The Unnao like incident was reported from Bhanpur village under Kaanth Police Station in Shahjahanpur where two minor Muslim girls went missing on Monday afternoon. The father of one of the girls said that after attending classes in a local madarsa, they had gone out to take bath but did not return.

When they did not return home till late evening, family members lodged a complaint with the Police. During the search, the Kaanth Police found the body of the 4-year-old girl in a field in adjoining Khijarpur village.

The police continued their search for the second girl and found her lying unconscious at some distance late Monday night. The girl was half naked and was bleeding profusely. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. Both were cousins and belonged to a minority Banjara community.