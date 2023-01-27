e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAnnu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem on Thursday morning.

Chinmay GaikwadUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem on Thursday morning.

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, chairman (Board of Management) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the actor is currently stable and recovering, and is being treated.

The actor is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz', '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Jolly LLB 2', and many more.

He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

He was last seen in the web show 'Crash Course', which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video last year.

Read Also
Mumbai: Mentally-ill minor daughter of businessman raped by driver for 8 years in Sewri area,...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: Barabanki man booked for hoisting 'Islamic flag' at madarsa on Republic Day

UP: Barabanki man booked for hoisting 'Islamic flag' at madarsa on Republic Day

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

Annu Kapoor hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

Republic Day 2023: Kerala tableau steals show in Delhi but real-life Karthyayani Amma struggles to...

Republic Day 2023: Kerala tableau steals show in Delhi but real-life Karthyayani Amma struggles to...

Assam: Two dead after car collides with truck & 2 motorcycles in Dhubri

Assam: Two dead after car collides with truck & 2 motorcycles in Dhubri

Jharkhand: Speeding vehicle mows down four in Palamu

Jharkhand: Speeding vehicle mows down four in Palamu