Ankit Baliyan Murder Case: CCTV Shows Exact Moments When Haryanvi Singer Was Shot Dead In Shamli |

Shamli: Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, 32, was shot dead outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Wednesday evening, in a murder bearing similarities to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. CCTV footage from the scene has now surfaced, showing the exact moments of the attack.

The footage shows suspected attackers arriving near the gym on motorcycles before approaching the singer. In another visual, four men can reportedly be seen moving towards Baliyan on foot, with bags slung over the shoulders of one or two of them.

According to preliminary information, the attackers allegedly fired around 18 rounds as Baliyan stepped out of the gym. He was reportedly hit five times, including in the head and abdomen.

Gogi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Haryana-based Gogi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder. A person identified as Bholu Shahpuriya of Sonipat, who allegedly has links to the gang, shared a post on Instagram claiming that he was responsible for Baliyan's killing.

The post alleged that the singer had supported the gang's rivals and had released a song about an incident involving their associate Gogi. It further issued a threat to those supporting the gang's enemies.

Police have begun investigating the social media post to establish its authenticity and determine whether the gang was involved in the killing.

Ankit Baliyan's Music Career

Baliyan had gained popularity in the Haryanvi music scene with songs including "Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan." He was born in Shamli and had also courted controversy in 2023 over a roadshow held in the district.

According to reports, Baliyan had recently been preparing to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections in Shamli.

Similarities With Sidhu Moosewala Murder

The killing has drawn comparisons with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. Moosewala was attacked by armed assailants in a targeted shooting. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the murder.

Meanwhile, the Shamli police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Baliyan's killing, examining CCTV footage and the alleged social media claim to identify those responsible.