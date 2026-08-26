Ankit Baliyan Shot Dead Outside Gym in Shamli; Mother Stages Protest With Son’s Body - VIDEO

YouTuber and Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gym in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Wednesday evening, triggering tension in the area. Police said three to four attackers were involved in the incident.

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The shooting took place at around 7 pm when Baliyan was leaving the gym. According to police, the attackers opened fire on him before fleeing the scene. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

Shamli Police said it received information about the shooting through Dial 112. A team from Shamli Kotwali police station immediately reached the spot, took custody of the body and initiated proceedings for the panchayatnama and postmortem.

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Police have formed multiple teams to identify and arrest the accused. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

The killing led to protests, with local residents blocking a road and demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. According to reports, Baliyan’s mother also sat on the road with her son’s body, demanding justice.

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Baliyan had gained popularity through his Haryanvi songs, including Bhari Court Mein Goli Marenge Meri Jaan. His roadshow in Shamli in 2023 had also attracted attention.

Baliyan was reportedly preparing to contest the upcoming district panchayat elections. His motive for the killing remains unclear, and police said they would investigate all possible angles.