Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan Sang A 'Murder' Song In His Last Instagram Video Hours Before He Was Shot Dead In UP

Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan's last Instagram reel has drawn attention following his shocking death at the age of 35. Hours before he was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on August 26, the singer had shared a video of himself singing a couple of lines of a Haryanvi song. What has left fans disturbed is the song's reference to murder.

Ankit Baliyan 's Last Reel Goes Viral After His Death

Ankit uploaded his final Instagram reel around one to two hours before he was shot. In the video, the singer appeared relaxed as he sang a Haryanvi track.

The song featured the line, "Murder maar de sadak ke upar", which translates to "Murder someone right on the road". Following the singer's death, the reel was revisited by several fans, who found its timing unsettling.

What Happened To Ankit Baliyan?

According to local media reports, the shooting took place in the evening in Shamli Kotwali area. Ankit was reportedly leaving a local gym at around 7 pm when armed assailants attacked him.

Witnesses claimed that three to four men were involved and that several rounds were fired. Ankit suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was reportedly declared dead on arrival.

The incident has sparked anger among local residents and their families, with protests being held demanding strict action against those responsible.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the area in an attempt to identify the attackers. Investigators are also looking into Ankit's recent activities and associations as they work to establish a possible motive. So far, authorities have not publicly confirmed why the singer was targeted.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Shamli SP NP Singh says, "A call was received on Dial 112. Information was received that one Ankit Balyan, hailing from Banti Khera, had come to the gym. As soon as he left from the gym, he was shot dead by 3-4 men. We have sent the body to the mortuary.… pic.twitter.com/n0bq2AZrJe — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2026

Who Was Ankit Baliyan?

Ankit was a Haryanvi singer, lyricist, actor and content creator who primarily made his mark through music. He hailed from Bantikheda village in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and developed an interest in singing at a young age.

He gained recognition in the Haryanvi music scene around three years ago and became known for his rustic musical style and connection to Haryanvi culture. His songs frequently drew from rural life, local traditions and experiences from his youth.

Some of his popular tracks include Ek Khatola Jail Ke Bhidar, Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge, Jaat Jatni, 112 NE, System and Riflein. He also worked with artists including Masoom Sharma, Raju Punjabi, Ranu Punjabi, Anjali Raghav and Ashu Twinkle.

Beyond music, Ankit had also ventured into political vlogging and was reportedly planning to contest the upcoming district elections.