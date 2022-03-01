Anish Khan death case: Students' wing of Left Front and ISF hold protest rallies

Kolkata: After Aliah University student Anish Khan’s body was cremated following the second autopsy, the students' wing of the Left Front and Indian Secular Front (ISF) held protest rallies in the city.

ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui said that the police is purposely visiting the house of Anish just to destroy the evidence.

“Ever since the police have killed our worker Anish they have been frequent at his residence just to remove the evidence. We demand strict action against the police,” said Siddiqui in the rally while reaching Esplanade.

Siddiqui also claimed that police ‘purposely’ didn’t take any action against the letter by Anish requesting them to help him as he got threats from Trinamool Congress.

It can be noted that following the second autopsy of Anish as instructed by Calcutta High Court, the body was once again cremated at Amta’s burial ground in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SFI leader Srijan Bhattacharya claimed that till ‘justice’ is given to the deceased student the SFI will hit the streets everyday.

“The police can arrest me but cannot stop our voice. We will agitate everyday for justice. Modi and didi are the same as they are not taking the issue seriously,” mentioned Bhattacharya.

After initial resistance, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday exhumed the body of deceased Aliah University student Anish Khan for second autopsy, reports of which will be given to SIT and court within a week.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:54 PM IST