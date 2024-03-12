Andhra Woman's Alleged Suicide Sparks Political Slugfest, Cops Say She Was 'Trolled' For Praising YSRCP

Last week, a 32-year-old woman lost her life in Andhra Pradesh after being struck by a speeding train, according to the police. The YSR Congress Party, which holds power in Andhra Pradesh, claimed that the woman committed suicide, alleging harassment by the social media cells of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Geethanjali had praised YSRCP for receiving a plot

During a YSR Congress Party event on March 4, Gothi Geethanjali Devi had spoken about receiving a plot through the Andhra Pradesh government's 'Jagananna Housing Scheme.'

In a widely circulated video, Geethanjali Devi had stated that she had received benefits from various welfare schemes implemented by the government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. "My dream has come true today as the house site is now in my name. I am very happy as I did not expect to receive it on the stage," she had said.

Geethanjali faced online harassment after viral video

Following the incident, she faced online harassment, with some individuals resorting to using derogatory language against her on social media platforms. The police stated that she was deeply distressed by the malicious attacks, leading her to tragically take her own life by jumping in front of a moving train.

Subsequently, she was admitted to Guntur Government Hospital, where she passed away while undergoing treatment. Geethanjali is survived by her two school-aged daughters.

"Unable to deal with the constant trolling, Geethanjali reportedly went to the Tenali Railway Station on March 7, and jumped in front of the Janmabhoomi Express," the police said.

YSRCP used her video for promotion

Geethanjali had expressed her intention to vote for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating, "He has fulfilled our dreams. I haven't paid any money for the plot. Instead, I received benefits such as Amma Vodi, a pension for my father-in-law, financial assistance through 'YSR Cheyutha' for my mother-in-law, and now, my dream house."

The YSR Congress Party subsequently utilised her video as promotional material, designating her as its 'Star Campaigner of the Day.'

Opposition TDP, JSP blamed for death

It's alleged that individuals associated with the TDP and JSP used derogatory language against her, insinuating that she had been paid to make positive statements.

The derogatory remarks on social media reportedly left both Geethanjali and her family feeling helpless and enraged, with no means to counter them.

Officials stated that a case of unnatural death has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

Political parties' aggressive trolling on social media is rampant in Andhra Pradesh, with women journalists particularly vulnerable to sexist and threatening attacks.

TDP, YSRCP indulge in war of words

After the woman's death, the TDP alleged that she had died of an accident and YSRCP was behind the conspiracy to kill her. The party also alleged while the posts regarding Geethanjali giving fake information about receiving the benefits of the YSRCP government schemes started surfacing on March 8, she had already passed away on March 7, a day earlier.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led party also questioned who was behind the murder of Geethanjali, accusing Jagan Mohan Reddy or indulging in politics over 'dead bodies'.

The YSR Congress party, on the other hand, shared the victim's husband's video, accusing TDP and Jana Sena party workers of abetting his wife's suicide by trolling her over the viral video.

"Her husband says that Gitanjali committed suicide due to the cruel trolling by you @JaiTDP@JanaSenaParty," the YSRCP said.

"Do you have the courage to answer this, to admit that you did not commit this murder @naralokesh @ncbn @PawanKalyan?" it added.

