Andhra Pradesh's Lightning Fingers: Man Sets World Record With Blazing Typing Speed; Watch Video

A resident of Andhra Pradesh, Mejari Mallikarjuna, has achieved a Guinness World Records title by typing the numbers from one to fifty in the fastest time ever documented. Hailing from Punganuru, Mallikarjuna accomplished this feat in a remarkable 13.16 seconds. To qualify for the record, he punctuated each number with a full stop.
This achievement took place on June 11, and according to the Guinness World Records, Mallikarjuna took on this challenge to enhance his self-assurance.
On Twitter, the Guinness World Records shared a video clip of Mallikarjuna's record-breaking attempt last Wednesday.
The video garnered an impressive 35,000 views, and within the comments section, numerous individuals asserted that they could type faster than Mallikarjuna. Among them, a Twitter user confidently stated, “I think I did this in less than 10 seconds that one time. I don’t think this could be counted as a record”.
Interestingly, this is not the sole typing-related world record that has been broken by an Indian. Previously, S K Ashraf from Telangana achieved the world record for the "fastest time to type the alphabet," completing it in a remarkable 3.37 seconds. Ashraf established this record on October 10, 2017.
In the previous year, Mikaeel Faraz from Pakistan established a comparable record by typing the English alphabet on a touchscreen mobile phone in a mere 3.01 seconds, thus setting a new world record. He achieved this remarkable feat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on July 18, 2022.
