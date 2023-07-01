Andhra Pradesh's Lightning Fingers: Man Sets World Record With Blazing Typing Speed; Watch Video

A resident of Andhra Pradesh, Mejari Mallikarjuna, has achieved a Guinness World Records title by typing the numbers from one to fifty in the fastest time ever documented. Hailing from Punganuru, Mallikarjuna accomplished this feat in a remarkable 13.16 seconds. To qualify for the record, he punctuated each number with a full stop.

This achievement took place on June 11, and according to the Guinness World Records, Mallikarjuna took on this challenge to enhance his self-assurance.

On Twitter, the Guinness World Records shared a video clip of Mallikarjuna's record-breaking attempt last Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video garnered an impressive 35,000 views, and within the comments section, numerous individuals asserted that they could type faster than Mallikarjuna. Among them, a Twitter user confidently stated, “I think I did this in less than 10 seconds that one time. I don’t think this could be counted as a record”.

Interestingly, this is not the sole typing-related world record that has been broken by an Indian. Previously, S K Ashraf from Telangana achieved the world record for the "fastest time to type the alphabet," completing it in a remarkable 3.37 seconds. Ashraf established this record on October 10, 2017.

In the previous year, Mikaeel Faraz from Pakistan established a comparable record by typing the English alphabet on a touchscreen mobile phone in a mere 3.01 seconds, thus setting a new world record. He achieved this remarkable feat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on July 18, 2022.

Read Also PM Modi's Yoga Event At UN Sets Guinness World Record for Most Nationalities Participating