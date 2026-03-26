Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: At Least 10 Charred To Death, 20 Critical After Bus–Lorry Collision In Markapuram; Horrifying Visuals Surface |

Markapuram: At least 10 passengers were charred to death and several others were injured after a speeding lorry rammed into a private bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on Thursday morning, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed both vehicles.

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VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: At least 8 people were killed after a tipper collided with a bus in Markapuram. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6cyQaFtXvX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2026

The accident took place between 6:00 am and 6:30 am near Rayavaram village. According to preliminary reports, the private bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore district when it collided with a tipper lorry while negotiating a turn near a quarry stretch.

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Overspeeding Lorry Likely Cause Behind Accident

A senior police official stated that the impact of the collision led to an immediate fire, trapping several passengers inside the bus. “The intensity of the flames was such that both the bus and the tipper were completely gutted,” the officer said as quoted by Hindustan Times, adding that overspeeding by the lorry is suspected to be the primary cause, though a detailed investigation is underway.

Initial reports indicate that at least 10 passengers were burnt alive, while many others sustained injuries, some of them critical. Around 40 passengers were believed to be on board at the time. Those seated in the rear section of the bus were unable to escape following the crash and fire, contributing to the high number of fatalities. However, several passengers seated in the front managed to flee and survive.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Markapuram, where they are undergoing treatment. Authorities stated that nearly 20 injured passengers have been admitted and the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue. Emergency teams from the police and fire services are working to clear the wreckage and recover any remaining victims.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be officially confirmed, though some victims are believed to be from the Kanigiri region. Local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy visited the accident site to assess the situation.

CM Naidu Expresses Shock Over Horrific Incident

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and reviewed the situation with senior officials. He directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured and closely monitor rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, in a separate tragedy in Bangladesh, at least 23 people lost their lives after a passenger bus plunged into the Padma River on Wednesday evening. Around 40 passengers were on board, with 11 managing to survive by swimming to safety.