Disturbing VIDEO Shows Bodies Dangling, Falling From Windows After Double-Decker Bus Accident In Lucknow

Lucknow: Disturbing videos from a bus accident near the Purvanchal Expressway toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday afternoon have surfaced on social media, showing bodies dangling from and falling out of the windows during the rescue operation. An injured passenger told news agency PTI that the bus driver was allegedly drunk and speeding.

The accident claimed the lives of five people, including three children, after the overcrowded private bus overturned. Around 45 people were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Disturbing Visuals

The bus, bearing a Haryana registration number, was en route from Punjab's Ludhiana to Bihar's Darbhanga with approximately 85 passengers on board when it lost control and overturned around 3 pm.

Preliminary probe reveals the vehicle was moving at over 80 kmph at the time, police said, adding that the driver and cleaner allegedly fled the scene immediately after the crash.

The driver has been identified as Sompal, a resident of Naultha in Haryana's Panipat, and was subsequently nabbed and taken into police custody, according to UP police.