 Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 1 Dead, 20 Injured After Bus Crashes Near Narasaraopeta; Visuals Surface
ANIUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh): One woman died and 20 other people were injured in a bus accident in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning, police said.

The tragic incident took place near Petlurivaripalem in Narasaraopeta mandal, where a travel bus en route from Karnataka to Yanam met with an accident.

About The Accident

The bus was carrying 39 passengers, including the driver, when it tried to avoid a fallen tree branch on the road, lost control, and crashed. One woman, identified as Divya from Vijayawada, died on the spot, while 20 others, including the driver, were injured. The injured have been shifted to a private hospital.

The deceased woman's 10-year-old son, Varun, who was also travelling with her, suffered minor injuries. The accident is believed to have occurred due to the heavy rains that have been lashing the region since last night, which caused a tree branch to fall on the road.

Case Registered

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The bus driver and other injured passengers are being treated at the hospital, and an update on their condition is awaited.

