Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Class 10 Student Rapes 13-Year-Old On School Premises, 4 Men Record Heinous Act To Blackmail Girl's Parents; All Accused Arrested

Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday arrested 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on the premise of a government school in Eluru district. Along with the minor accused, four others were arrested for allegedly shooting the heinous act of rape and circulating the video after the parents of the victim failed to give the Rs 2 lakh.

According to reports, the victim had gone to take her Class 7 result on May 15, when the incident occurred.

As per Hindustan Times reports, the girl had completed her Class 7 examinations in March. On March 15, she went to school to collect her marksheet, a Class 10 student from the same school, and the four men dragged her into an empty classroom.

According to local police, the boy raped the minor in one of the classes of school as 4 men videographed the horrific incident with their phones. When the incident happened, school was shut in view of the summer vacations.

Later, they used the video to blackmail the victim's parents by demandig Rs 2 lakh.

The men, made the video viral on WhatsApp after victim's parents failed to fulfill thier demands.

The incident came to light when parents filed a police complaint on Wednesday.

Acting on complain from girls family, the pollice nabbed the assused within hours registration of the complaint and the girl was sent for a medical examination

While the juvenile has been booked under section 375 of Indian Penal Code, the four men have been booked under sections 354 c, 341 , 506 , 109 of IPC, besides section 14 and 15 of Protection Of Child against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The police sent the boy to juvenile home while other accused, whose age ranged between 19-22 were arrested and produced before an Eluru court. Later all four sent on 14 days of judicial custody.

A comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.