Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered By 3 Minor Boys In Nandyala; Sniffer Dog Leads Police To Homes Of Accused

In a horrifying incident, a 8-year-old girl, class III student was allegedly raped and murderd by her 3 seniors in school, all under 14 on Sunday in Muchumarri village in Pagidyala mandal of Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident was uncovered on Wednesday following the apprehension of the accused by the police. The victim, an 8-year-old student, had reportedly gone to play in a local park with her friends on Sunday from her residence in Old Muchumurri.

After she did not come back home in the evening, her worried parents filed a complaint with the police.

After registering the case, the police promptly initiated a search operation for the girl. They conducted raids at several locations and utilised a dog sqad to assist in the search mission. The dogs not only led them to the crime scene but also stopped at the houses of the accused, helping to identify possible suspects.

Following initial questioning, the police took the accused boys into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the heinous crime and detailed to the police how they committed the killing of the 8-year-old and disposed of her body in a canal to conceal the crime.

8-yr-old girl, class 3 student, allegedly raped, murdered by 3 minor boys, her seniors in school, two of them 12 yrs, in class VI, & a 13-yr-old in class 7; sniffer dog led police to homes of accused who reportedly asked her to play with them, raped, threw body in canal #Nandyala pic.twitter.com/CDC5i0Zdab — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 11, 2024

According to a TOI report, the boys told the police that they lured the girl to come and play with them. They then covered her mouth and took turns raping her near a secluded spot by the Muchumarri irrigation project. Later, fearing that she might disclose the incident to her parents, the minors killed the girl and disposed of her body in an irrigation canal.

Search operation underway:

Police have not yet recovered the victim's body, as the water level in the canal is deep, and there is a possibility that it may have been washed away to a distance due to the monsoon rains. According to reports, efforts are underway in the search operation to retrieve the body.