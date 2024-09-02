Andhra Pradesh: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Hidden Camera Inside Girls Washroom Incident, Calls For Detailed Reports

NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that over 300 photos and videos were allegedly taken from the washroom of the girls’ hostel of an Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, with the help of a hidden camera. The incident unfolded when a group of students discovered the camera and raised an alarm triggering protest. Reportedly, some students in the boys hostel bought these videos for which a student is being questioned by the police. Earlier this month, a hidden camera was, reportedly, discovered in the washroom of a popular eatery in Bengaluru.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Such incidents indicate that the authorities concerned have not been able to provide a safe and secure environment to the women, which is a matter of concern.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered by the police. The report should also mention the steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The response from the authorities is expected within Two weeks.