 Andhra Pradesh: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Hidden Camera Inside Girls Washroom Incident, Calls For Detailed Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Hidden Camera Inside Girls Washroom Incident, Calls For Detailed Reports

Andhra Pradesh: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Reported Hidden Camera Inside Girls Washroom Incident, Calls For Detailed Reports

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered by the police.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
NHRC | File Photo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that over 300 photos and videos were allegedly taken from the washroom of the girls’ hostel of an Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, with the help of a hidden camera. The incident unfolded when a group of students discovered the camera and raised an alarm triggering protest. Reportedly, some students in the boys hostel bought these videos for which a student is being questioned by the police. Earlier this month, a hidden camera was, reportedly, discovered in the washroom of a popular eatery in Bengaluru.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh: Hidden Camera Found In Girls' Washroom Leads to Massive Protest; 300 Obscene Videos...
article-image

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Such incidents indicate that the authorities concerned have not been able to provide a safe and secure environment to the women, which is a matter of concern.

Read Also
Udupi Washroom Video Row: ‘No Hidden Cameras In Toilets,’ Says NCW Member Khushbu Sundar; Probe...
article-image

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka calling for a detailed report in the matter including the status of the FIR registered by the police. The report should also mention the steps taken/ proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The response from the authorities is expected within Two weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Lucknow Woman Attempts Suicide, Posts Video On Instagram; Meta AI Alert Saves Her Life As Police...

UP: Lucknow Woman Attempts Suicide, Posts Video On Instagram; Meta AI Alert Saves Her Life As Police...

Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore...

Chhattisgarh: CBI Files Case Against SECL Officials And Construction Company Partner In ₹6.1 Crore...

Mahadev Betting App Scam: High-Ranking Police Officers And Bureaucrats Under CBI Radar

Mahadev Betting App Scam: High-Ranking Police Officers And Bureaucrats Under CBI Radar

IC-814 Hijack: Current Debate Bogus, Focus Should Be On Why Was Plane Allowed To Leave Amritsar?

IC-814 Hijack: Current Debate Bogus, Focus Should Be On Why Was Plane Allowed To Leave Amritsar?

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: INLD’s Arjun To Take On Grand Uncle Ranjit Chautala

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: INLD’s Arjun To Take On Grand Uncle Ranjit Chautala