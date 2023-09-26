 Andhra Pradesh: Dramatic Video Shows Police Constable Rescuing Woman From Blade-Wielding Husband In Eluru District
The man tried to flee and when he feared he would be caught, he began attacking himself with the blade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Twitter screengrab

A police constable from Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district saved a woman from her husband wielding and blade and allegedly attack her. The video of the incident was shared on social media on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the Vatlur railway track in Eluru district. The dramatic video showed the man holding his wife has he wielded the blade. The woman sat on the railway tracks as her husband continued to hold her.

Upon receiving the alleged attack, the police constable and his colleague arrived at the scene to quell the situation. The constable approached towards the man slowly, however, the man continued to threaten.

Watch the video below

The man then took his wife and tried to walk away. The police constable along with other villagers followed him asking him to stop. The constable then tried to kick the man so that he would let go of the woman.

The man then began to run away, still holding his wife. However, the constable grabbed the woman from her husband's clutches. The man tried to flee and when he feared he would be caught, he began attacking himself with the blade. The man was eventually caught by the police constable and the villagers.

