Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy revamps cabinet; to have experienced leaders, increased representation of SC, ST, backward classes

After the resignation of the cabinet minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the new Cabinet of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely be sworn in at 11.31 am on Monday, April 10, the CM has kept his promise of June 2019 of revamping his cabinet in the middle of his term.

According to NDTV report, the new cabinet shall have a mixture of senior and experienced leaders as well as fresh and young faces for balanced governance.

While the seniors will bring in their expertise and experience on to the table, the young leaders will bring in innovative ideas and initiatives, focussing on people-oriented governance.

However, the previous ministers, will be given responsibilities in the party so they can make use of their experience to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming assembly and general elections in 2024.

Most likely seven to 10 ministers from the previous cabinet will be retained.

After finishing the final Cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, all 24 Cabinet Ministers submitted their resignation letters to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat on Thursday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy "happily" welcomed the resignation of his cabinet as the YSRCP chief, he claimed that as part of preperation of upcoming state elections in 2024, it is a welcome move.

In the current cabinet, there are five deputy CMs. Reddy is likely to have five new Deputy Chief Ministers as part of his strategy to strike a caste balance in the state. Currently, the five Deputy CMs represent Scheduled caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, minority and Kapu communities.

Also, there are 11 Ministers from upper castes, including four from the Reddy community, seven from OBC, five from SC, and one each from ST and Muslim communities.

In a first, Mr Reddy had also appointed five Deputy Chief Ministers, four of whom were from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes and minorities.

