Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves abolition of legislative council

"Andhra Pradesh government is expected to follow values of Constitution, unfortunately it has taken an abnormal decision. Legislative Council may be dissolved on other reasons but not on the reason the it sent the bills to a select committee," Kumar further added.

As the Legislature was adjourned sine die on December 17, no further action was taken. But the issue cropped up again last week as the TDP, that has 28 members in the Council, remained firm on its stand on opposing the three capitals plan. Despite YSRC attracting two TDP members to its side, the government failed to get the three capitals Bills passed in the Council, triggering a debate in the Assembly on whether or not the Upper House should be allowed to remain in existence.

The YSRC will gain a majority in the Council only in 2021 when a number of opposition members will retire at the end of their six-year term. The YSRC, which has just nine members in the 58-member Council, is miffed after it failed to get two crucial Bills related to its plan of having three capitals for the state passed.

