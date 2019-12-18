Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals: CM Jagan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state may have three capitals and suggested that decentralisation may be done. While speaking during a discussion on capital, Reddy cited the example of South Africa and said that the mindset of capital being at same place should change.

"Decentralised (capital) is a good concept. South Africa has three capitals. We too should change. We may set up legislative capital here (Amaravati). We may constitute Assembly here. We may set up Executive capital at Visakhapatnam. Officials may start working from there. High court may be set up in Kurnool. Thus legislative, executive, and judicial capitals may be set up at different places. We are in a condition to think of different possibilities. Probably, Andhra Pradesh may get three capitals," Reddy said.