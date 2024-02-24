Andhra Pradesh: 24-Yr-Old UPSC Aspirant Shares Morphed Nude Pics Of Faculty Over Rejection Of Proposal; Held In Anantapur

Delhi Crime: Jilted Lover Slits Woman's Throat, Stabs Her Nearly 20 Times Over Infidelity Suspicion In Shakur Basti; Accused Held |

Andhra Pradesh: A 24-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh found herself behind bars after allegedly morphing and sharing images & nude videos of a 39-year-old UPSC faculty member and advocate from the Telangana High Court.

The accused, an aspiring UPSC candidate, joined the coaching centre where the victim worked. The accused woman reportedly went to great lengths, even including the faculty member's children, aged 11 and two, in nude videos and images circulated across various social media and messaging platforms.

What Led To Such Serious Crime?

The motive behind this disturbing act stemmed from the rejection of the woman's proposal by the faculty member, who cited his existing marriage. Due to growing resentment, she collected images of him and his family from social media platforms, morphed them and then shared them on fake accounts created on Instagram and YouTube.

She also reported shared the content on official platforms, such as the high court's Instagram page and civil services coaching centres. The repercussions were far-reaching, as the morphed content was shared among student communities, media channels and even reached the victim's relatives and wife.

Cyber Police Traces Down Accused To Anantapur

The Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad swiftly intervened, leveraging technical evidence to trace the woman's activities back to Anantapur, where she was promptly apprehended. Following her arrest, she was transported to Hyderabad to face charges and was remanded into judicial custody.

This unsettling incident reflects the potential dangers of misusing technology to exact revenge or settle personal vendettas. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and the protection of individual's privacy and dignity in the digital age.