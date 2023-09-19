Anantnag Encounter: LeT Commander Uzair Khan Killed, Search Ops To Continue, Says ADGP Police Vijay Kumar (WATCH)

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed about the LeT commander killed | ANI

Srinagar: Lashkar (LeT) commander Uzair Khan was killed in the Anantnag encounter which broke out almost a week back in the forest surrounding the Gadool village of Kokernag in Anantnag district. ADGP Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, speaking to the press on Tuesday (September 19) informed that bodies of two terrorists had been recovered and that search was underway for the third terrorist's body.

Bodies of 2 terrorists found

He also informed that the search operations will continue till the third terrorist's body is not found and the possible ammunitions and explosives not destroyed.

The ADGP appealed to the people to not visit the area as there is possibility that there might be more grenade in the area.

Search ops to take time

"The search operation will continue as many areas are still left. We would appeal to the public to not go there. We had the information about 2-3 terrorists. It's possible that we find the third body somewhere, that's why we will complete the search operation. We found the body of the LeT Commander and retrieved it, we could also spot another body. We're looking for the third body," ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on the anti-terror operation in Anantnag.

#WATCH | Anantnag: "The search operation will continue as many areas areas are still left...We would appeal to the public to not go there...We had the information about 2-3 terrorists. It's possible that we find the third body somewhere that's why we will complete the search… pic.twitter.com/XvexX56UAh — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

5 security personnel killed

The encounter in Anantnag encounter broke out on Wednesday, September 13, between the security personnel from the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police against armed terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district. A total of five security forces personnel, including a J&K Police DSP and Indian Army officers and jawan were martyred in the encounter and laid down their lives in the gunbattle against the terrorists.

