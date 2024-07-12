Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding: Traditional Banarasi Sweets And Delicacies Grace Ambani Wedding | X

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has become a grand affair, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Banaras. The couple took their seven vows on Friday, followed by a lavish three-day feast featuring an array of traditional Banarasi sweets and delicacies.

Guests from India and abroad were treated to an extensive selection of Banaras's finest sweets, including Lal Peda, Tiranga Barfi, Malai Gilori, Malai Barfi, Banarasi Laddu, Kheer Kadam, Khoya Keshar Barfi, Kaju Sangam, Ajir Khas-Khas, and Chandra Kala. This impressive array was provided by Ksheer Sagar, a renowned sweets establishment in Banaras with a legacy spanning over six decades.

A dedicated five-member team, led by Ksheer Sagar Private Limited's CEO Shikhar Yadav, arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. By Wednesday, they had conducted tastings and trials of the sweets. On Thursday, a 10-member team departed for Mumbai to finalize the preparations on-site. A local sweets workshop in Mumbai was contracted to utilize its facilities and resources for the four-day celebration.

Nita Ambani, during her recent visit to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and extend wedding invitations, sampled Ksheer Sagar's sweets and met with its CEO. She also visited Kashi Chaat Bhandar, savoring various local delights from chaat to tikiya-golagappa. Consequently, stalls featuring Kashi and Dina chaat were also included in the wedding festivities.

The feast also featured traditional Banarasi paan (betel). Ashok Chaurasia, son of renowned Banarasi paan seller Ramchandra Chaurasia of Chowk, brought raw materials for the delectable sweet Banarasi paan. "There will be a Banaras Gali (lane) at the venue, where our stall will offer a range of sweet paans," Ashok said. Additionally, experts in Banarasi malai-roast and makkhan-toast joined the team to serve traditional toasts with white butter and cream.

Rajesh Gupta and Rakesh Gupta of Kashi Chaat Bhandar contributed four chaat items: Tamatar Chaat, Aloo Tikki Chaat, Palak Chaat, and spicy Chana-Aloo Kachori Chaat, traditionally presented in kulhads (earthen bowls). "Palak Chaat is a unique specialty here, and the Aloo Kachori served with Chana is renowned for its distinctive stuffing. These will be served with a variety of chutneys," they explained.

The Ambani family's wedding promises to be a culinary delight, celebrating the flavors of Banaras and offering guests an unforgettable gastronomic experience.