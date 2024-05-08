 Anakapalle Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Date, Candidates & Previous Results
Anakapalle Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Date, Candidates & Previous Results

Anakapalli along with other 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state will go to polls on May 13th in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Anakapalle Seat, Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling Date, Candidate & Previous Results

Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency is one of the twenty-five lok sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh in India. Seven assembly contituencies namely Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalli, Pendurthi, Elamanchili, Payakaraopet and Narsipatnam come under it.

Total 15 candidates are in fray for Lok Sabha elections from Anakapalli contituency.

Previous election result

In 2019, YSRCP's Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi emerged as the winner from the constituency with 586,226 votes. TDP candidate Adari Anand Kumar was the runner-up with 497,034 votes.

In 2014, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao of TDP had defeated YSRCP's Avss Amarnath Gudivada by a margin of over 47,000 votes.

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result, Anakapalle

2019 Lok Sabha Election Result, Anakapalle | Source: ECI

Candidates

BJP has named businessman Chintakunta Munuswamy Ramesh as its candidate from the constituency while YSRCP, the ruling party in the state has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu. Congress has given ticket to Vegi Venkatesh.

Other candidates vying for the seat include Palaka Sreeerama Murthy from BSP, Appala Raju Nammi of Bharatha Chaitanya Yavajana Party, Adari Sarat Chandra of Jai Bharat National Party, Krishana Swaroop Vadlamuri of Dalita Bahujana Party, and Vijaya Lakshmi Karri of Pyramid Party of India

The major political parties in the state are the ruling YSR Congress, NDA constituents including Telugu Desam Party, Janasena, and BJP, as well as Congress.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

