Amit Shah's Convoy Rammed By Speeding Car In Delhi's Kemal Ataturk Marg; 1 CRPF Constable Severely Injured

In a shocking incident that was reported last week in New Delhi, in what appears to be an incident of rash driving, a speeding car rammed into Union Minister Amit Shah's convoy at Kemal Ataturk Marg. The driver hailed from Gurgaon has now been arrested. In the process, a young CRPF constable who was a part of the security for Union Minister Amish Shah was severely injured.

As per a Times Of India report, the driver was identified as 42 year old Anurag Dong from Gurgaon and he was arrested on the spot. The injured CRPF personnel was identified as 33 year old Kashi Singh. As per the report, the car was being driven in one of the most negligent ways and it first hit one of the security vehicles which hit Kashi Singh resulting him in being squeezed in between two vehicles.

As Lok Sabha elections are approaching closer with each passing day, political environment in India has become vibrant and intense with all parties leaving no stone unturned in their efforts in a bid to secure victory in the big battle. While efforts are on to ensure success, daily changes in political dynamics are churning political sentiments resulting in extreme mental state of mind among all those who are concerned; A mental state of either anguish, distress, disappointment or joy. The incident that was coincidentally reported just ahead of the elections has sparked massive speculations over whether the incident was a clear case of rash driving or was there any other motive behind it. Investigation is underway in full swing. Police are leaving no suspected theories untouched in a bid to ascertain and reconfirm the real cause of the accident. The driver is being thoroughly interrogated by Intelligence Bureau and special Cell.