'Amit Shah wanted me to...': What Subramanian Swamy revealed on Ram Mandir case when prodded to handle farmers' protest

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy will not be getting involved in attempts to resolve the ongoing farmers' protest. Urged to intervene, he implied that the central administration would not welcome his intervention, citing the lengthy legal battle for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as an example.

"If Amit Shah wanted me to quit from the Ram Temple litigation in which I got the hearing fixed and on a day to day basis, after pleading my fundamental right to pray, you expect that I will be allowed to settle the farmers' problem? Let PM settle it unfettered," he told a Twitter user urging him to get involved.