Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 22 amid civilian killings; first time since abrogation of Article 370

Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir amid targeted civillian killing in the state this month.

The Home Minister will arrive in Srinagar on Saturday for a three-day visit to the state for the first time since the nullification of the Constitution’s Article 370 in August 2019 to strip the region of its semi-autonomous status.

Shah will chair security review meetings, address panchayat members as well as political workers amid a wave of targeted attacks that have left 11 civilians dead in the region this month.

Security arrangements have been tightened across the Valley as security forces have enhanced checking and frisking, especially in Srinagar. J&K Police have said security forces have “neutralised” 17 terrorists in 10 gunbattles in the Valley amid the latest phase of violence.

Amit Shah is also expected to review the implementation of development schemes. He was last in J&K in June 2019 after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance swept to power at the Centre for the second term.

Today, Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas of Uttarakhand as rescue and relief operations continued in the most ravaged Kumaon area alongside efforts to restore connectivity and evacuate people from vulnerable regions. Accompanying Shah were Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

Union Home Minister landed in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun earlier today to survey the situation arising out of torrential rains.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 05:42 PM IST