Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Says Congress 'Completely Exposed' Over SIR Row

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (L) & Union Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 2 launched a fresh attack on the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, warning that the people of the country would hold the Opposition accountable if it continued its "politics of anarchy".

Taking to social media platform X, Shah accused the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress of being exposed and warned its leaders against continuing their political approach.

"The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress stands completely exposed today. If it does not stop its politics of anarchy, the people of the nation will hold it accountable for every wrong it has committed, and its leaders will have no place to hide their faces," Shah wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Union Home Minister's remarks came as he led a padayatra in Hyderabad, Telangana, to counter the Congress party's allegations surrounding the ongoing SIR exercise. Holding the Indian National Flag, Shah marched alongside thousands of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during the rally, which was organised amid the escalating political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over the revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing the gathering, Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the SIR exercise and accused the Opposition of attempting to protect alleged infiltrators by opposing the electoral roll revision process.

"Rahul ji, put in as much effort as you want; we will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the electoral rolls," Shah said, adding that the BJP would ensure their removal from voter lists and their deportation from the country.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the BJP's electoral victories were linked to the SIR exercise, Shah pointed to the party's victories in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, arguing that no such revision exercise was underway at the time.

"Modi ji won in 2019 as well. There was no SIR then. Did Modi ji win or not? He won because of the voters of India," Shah said.

He also cited the BJP's electoral victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar, claiming that the party had secured significant mandates in these states.

Taking aim at the INDIA bloc's rally held in Delhi on November 1, Shah questioned its stated objective of protecting voters and electoral rights. He dismissed the Opposition's ‘Vote Bachao’ campaign and alleged that the rally was aimed at protecting infiltrators instead.

"A rally was also held in Delhi yesterday. It was Rahul Gandhi's rally, which they called a 'Vote Bachao' rally. That was not a 'Vote Bachao' rally; it was a 'Ghuspetiya Bachao' rally," he said.

Shah further accused the Congress of seeking to influence elections through bogus voting and questioned its opposition to removing duplicate entries from electoral rolls.

"The Congress party wants to capture elections through bogus voting. If one person has two votes, should one of them be cancelled or not?" he asked.

The Home Minister also alleged that three crore entries in the electoral rolls belonged to non-existent individuals and claimed that these were linked to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Now we come to the source of 'Rahul Baba's' stomach ache. Three crore votes are such that the people they belong to do not even exist. These are Bangladeshi infiltrators," Shah alleged.

Accusing the Congress and its allies of opposing the SIR exercise to protect their alleged vote bank, Shah reiterated the BJP's support for the revision process.

"The entire Congress and its allies are working to stop the SIR because these infiltrators are their vote bank. But we, the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, stand firmly with the SIR," he said.

Shah also targeted Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asserting that the BJP would continue its efforts to remove alleged infiltrators from electoral rolls and secure their deportation.

"But I have come here today to say that Rahul ji and Revanth Reddy ji can put in as much effort as they want. The BJP will ensure that every single infiltrator is removed from the voter list and driven out of the country," he said.

Reiterating the BJP's position on voting rights, Shah said that only Indian citizens should be allowed to participate in the country's electoral process.

"Only those who are citizens of this country will be allowed to vote here," he said.