BJP Mocks Rahul Gandhi And INDIA Bloc's Ramlila Maidan Rally, Calls It 'Flop Show' | X

New Delhi, November 1: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders following the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. BJP leaders dismissed the gathering as a 'flop show' and questioned the opposition's claims of public support.

In a series of posts on its official social media account, the BJP shared its criticism of the opposition leaders who attended the rally. In its first post, the party alleged that several INDIA bloc leaders present at Ramlila Maidan had faced accusations of corruption and scams. It also questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking him to address the allegations against his allies before raising questions about others.

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In another post, the BJP targeted the opposition leaders over incidents of riots and violence during their respective periods in power. The party alleged that their governments had witnessed violence that claimed innocent lives and affected thousands of families. It asked the leaders to answer questions about their past records instead of questioning others.

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The BJP continued its attack in a third post, calling the opposition leaders who attended the gathering 'flop leaders'. Taking a swipe at the leadership of the INDIA bloc, the party said that when the leadership itself was 'flop', the rally could hardly be a hit.

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Read Also Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Closed Shops As Opposition Leaders Head To Ramlila Maidan - VIDEO

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The BJP's remarks came after opposition leaders gathered at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in opposition of the electoral processes and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.