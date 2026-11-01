Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP Over Closed Shops As Opposition Leaders Head To Ramlila Maidan - VIDEO

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of forcibly shutting shops in Delhi's Connaught Place, alleging that traders were suffering losses due to the INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan.

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Gandhi levelled the allegations in a video message shared on his official X account as Opposition leaders and MPs headed towards the rally venue in open vehicles to intensify their protest against alleged electoral irregularities and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Referring to his appeal a day earlier asking rally participants to shop from local businesses, Gandhi said they had encouraged people attending the march and rally to support traders. However, upon reaching Connaught Place, they found that shops had allegedly been forcibly shut.

He questioned who was responsible for the losses suffered by traders, accusing the BJP of creating a situation that had disrupted business activities in the area.

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Gandhi's remarks came amid concerns raised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) over the possible impact of the INDIA bloc's rally on Delhi's business community. In its fourth letter to the Congress leader, the traders' body warned that nearly 2.5 lakh shops within a five-kilometre radius of Ramlila Maidan could remain closed, with around 80 per cent of business activity potentially coming to a standstill.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that despite Gandhi's appeal encouraging rally participants to shop locally, widespread panic and uncertainty among traders and customers had affected business prospects. He estimated that nearly 2.5 lakh of the approximately three lakh shops in markets within the five-kilometre radius could remain shut.

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The traders' body also cautioned that traffic restrictions and disruptions in the movement of goods across a 10-kilometre radius could affect markets in Central Delhi and Old Delhi, particularly during the crucial pre-Diwali shopping season.

Earlier, Gandhi had urged people to participate in the INDIA bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' march, calling for a united protest against alleged 'vote chori' and demanding the CEC's resignation.