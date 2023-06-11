 Amit Shah In Tamil Nadu: BJP Protests, Cries 'Security Lapse' After Sudden Power Cut Outside Chennai Airport
Tamil Nadu BJP state vice- president Karu Nagarajan questioned the timing of power failure and called it a "security lapse." He asked for the incident to be investigated.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File Image |

The face-off between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu intensified with the entry of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Saturday night. BJP workers protested and alleged that a "sudden power cut" which happened as soon as Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy left the airport was planned by the DMK. A video by news agency ANI shows how the lights went off as soon as Amit Shah's vehicle left the airport.

Tamil Nadu BJP state vice- president Karu Nagarajan questioned the timing of power failure and called it a "security lapse." He said, "This has to be investigated. How can there be a sudden power failure when our leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chennai airport?"

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai took on CM MK Stalin after the latter had asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a list of initiatives taken by Centre for Tamil Nadu. "I am asking Union Home Minister Amith Shah to release a list of what the Union Government did for Tamil Nadu in the last 9 years," Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday night. The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. The visit is part of BJP's month-long programme to spread word and publicise achievement s of the Narendra Modi led government in Centre, on its recent completion of 9 years. On Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a party meeting followed by his speech at a rally in Pallikonda near Vellore, before he leaves for Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening.

