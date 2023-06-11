Amit Shah Takes On Uddhav Thackeray In Nanded, Says He Betrayed People Of Maharashtra | File

Mumbai: In a sharp frontal attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused him of betraying the people of Maharashtra and asked him to make his stand clear on issues ranging from the triple talaq, Muslim quota, Common Civil Code, and honouring Savarkar. Shah called for an explanation while addressing a public gathering in Nanded as part of his party’s mega outreach campaign on the occasion of completion of nine years at the Centre.

Uddhavji, you won’t be able to stand in two boats: Shah

In a clear indication that the BJP wants to fight the 2024 election on the Hindutva plank, and that it wants to make it a Narendra Modi versus Rahul Gandhi contest, Shah targeted Thackeray and Gandhi in his 40-minute speech. “Uddhavji, you won’t be able to stand in two boats,” he said.

Shah added, “…I would also like to ask the people as to what they feel. Do they feel that the Modi government was right in ending triple talaq? I’ll like to ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he agrees with the Karnataka govt that wants to remove Savarkar from text books.”

BJP is opposed to reservation based on religion, claims Shah

The Union Home Minister also made it clear that his party is opposed to reservation based on religion. “We oppose quota for Muslims. You should make your stand clear on the issue,” Shah said, adding that Thackeray went back on his word that Devendra Fadnavis would be made Chief Minister if the alliance wins.

Shah said that the common Shiv Sena workers were fed up with such “dual character” which is why Eknath Shinde had to revolt. He also raked up the issue of renaming of cities and said, “In the election of 2024, you’ll have to decide who becomes your Prime Minster? Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi?.”

“Rahul’s criticism of the Modi government comes on foreign land probably because very few people listen to him here,” Shah said sarcastically. He said his party has set a target of 45-plus Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and is hopeful owing to several schemes implemented by the Modi government.

Read Also Amit Shah To Participate In Gujarat & Maharashtra Rallies Commemorating 9 Years Of Modi Govt