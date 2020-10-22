Amid uproar over BJP's promise in Bihar, Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami announces free COVID-19 vaccine for all

Amid the ongoing uproar over BJP's promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that vaccine will be distributed free of cost in his state as well.

"Once #COVID19 vaccine is ready, it will be provided to all people of the state free of cost," the CM said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for three-phased Bihar elections and promised that after the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from ICMR, every person in the State will get vaccinated free of cost.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every person in the State will be vaccinated," the manifesto said.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto.

"As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto," Sitharaman said.