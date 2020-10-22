Bihar Elections 2020: Free COVID-19 vaccines, 19 lakh jobs - Highlights from BJP's poll manifesto

The BJP has also pledged to make education more easily accessible, writing in its manifesto that it will ensure that all medical, engineering and technical institutes also teach courses in Hindi. Not only that, the party has also announced its intent to appoint lakhs of new teachers in educational institutions. Their third resolution, as put forth by the BJP Bihar handle is that in the coming one year, all types of schools, universities and institutes of higher education will appoint three lakh new teachers.

Promising to develop Bihar into an IT hub in the future, the manifesto promised to provide more than 5 lakh employment opportunities in next 5 years.

"The NDA government has brought light to the lives of 1.20 crore women through 10 lakh groups in Bihar. We have now pledged to make one crore women self-reliant through self-help groups and micro finance institutions," the manifesto promised.



The party has also promised to provide jobs to a total of one lakh people in the state in the health department. This includes 10 thousand doctors and 50 thousand paramedical personnel. At the same time, the Prime Minister will ensure the operation of the second 'AIIMS' given to Darbhanga, Bihar by 2024, the manifesto vows.

"We have pledged that after taking forward the policy of strong agriculture, prosperous farmer, after paddy and wheat, now pulses will also be procured at the prescribed rates of MSP," the seventh point in the manifesto says.

The manifesto also promises to ramp up the construction of houses in the state.