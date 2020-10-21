Bihar Assembly election: Tejashwi goes all guns blazing

Patna

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who started his election campaign with six public meetings last week, created a record of sorts by attending rallies at 12 places criss-crossing the state. On Tuesday, he addressed nine public meetings. Rival Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, on the other hand, addressed 4-5 meetings.

Tejaswhi’s first three meetings were in Rohtas district — Kargahar, Dinara, and Sasaram followed by meetings at Nokha, Arwal, Jahanabad, and Aurangabad.

In every public meeting, he assured the massive audience — much bigger than those attending Nitish Kumar's rallies: “I will not give a ‘pakau’ (boring) lectures like my ‘chacha’ (referring to Nitish Kumar).”

Speaking in Bhojpuri and ridiculing the CM’s claim that he had worked for ‘vikas’ (development) of Bihar, Tejashwi alleged Nitish destroyed (vinash) the state.

Without referring to the 2015 comments of PM Modi that DNA of Nitish was defective, Tejashwi claimed: “My DNA is pure.”

He advised Nitish to retire as he was “exhausted and tired both physically and mentally.”

At Obra in Aurangabad, Tejashwi said his first action as the CM, in case he wins, would be to give jobs a one million youths, waive all fees for examinations, withdraw the October 9 orders of the general administration dept seeking forced retirement of the government employees with 30 years’ experience or 50 years of age.

He explained he was increasing the number of daily public meetings due to the positive response from people. “I am the single star campaigner of the RJD, with just one helicopter. Candidates demand only my presence,” he claimed.