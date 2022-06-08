Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, DGCA makes masks mandatory throughout journey; violators may be treated as 'unruly passengers'

Representative image |

In line with Delhi High Court order, aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) on Wednesday issued new COVID-19 norms for airports, aircrafts making masks mandatory throughout the journey.

The norms permit mask removal only under exceptional circumstances.

Violators may be treated as 'unruly passengers' and those who refuse to comply can be de-boarded ahead of departure.

The personnel of the CISF will be in charge of enforcing masks.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the DGCA to issue binding guidelines for enforceability of mask mandates and COVID protocol at airports and in airplanes.

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta ordered that those air passengers who violate guidelines on wearing of masks or refuse to follow hand hygiene norms should be put on the no-fly list.

"It is necessary for respondents to ensure implementation of norms on ground. For this purpose, DGCA should issue separate binding guidelines authorising staff at airports, flights, captains, pilots etc to take strict action against passengers and others for violating masking and hand-hygiene norms. Such persons should be booked and fined and placed in no-fly list. Let a report on action taken in this regard be placed on record, sometime in July" the order stated.

This comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Daily coronavirus infections in India were recorded above 5,000 after 93 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, while the active cases rose to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 5,233 infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 5,24,715 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)