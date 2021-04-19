Amid shortage, Piyush Goyal says states must keep oxygen demand under control

With shortage in supplies being flagged across the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the states should take steps towards demand control and medical oxygen should be given to needy patients only.

"State governments should keep demand (for medical oxygen) under control. The demand-side management is as important as the supply-side management. Containing COVID-19 spread is the responsibility of state governments and they should fulfil this responsibility," Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If cases continue to rise unlimitedly, then it will pose a major challenge for the healthcare infrastructure of the country. We are with state governments, but they need to manage the demand and take concrete steps to contain COVID-19 spread," he added.

Goyal told ANI in an interview that the government has taken key decisions for increasing supply of medical oxygen in view of increasing cases of COVID-19 which include limiting industrial oxygen to nine industries.He said central government did mapping in a meeting with governments of 12 states and union territories most affected by COVID-19 and 6,177 metric tonnes of oxygen will be given to these states.