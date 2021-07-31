Amid protests and frequent adjournments, here's how long the Rajya Sabha managed to work this month

Chaotic protests and frequents adjournments have become the theme of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. With the Opposition holding frequent protests over the ongoing farmers' agitation, the Pegasus 'phone hacking' allegations and more, not much work has been done by India's lawmakers. To be precise, the Rajya Sabha managed to work for a mere 10 hours (out of 50) in the first two weeks of the Monsoon Session.

According to an NDTV report that quoted the House Secretariat's records, the productivity has fallen drastically, with the Upper House failing to take up 130 Zero Hour submissions and 87 Special Mentions that had been admitted by the Chairman.

Reportedly, the productivity had dropped from 32.2% in the first week or 13.7% in the second. Simply put, out of 50 working hours, the Rajya Sabha lost 39.52 hours to disruptions. While the House did sit for an extra 1.12 hours, the productivity for this period was not exceptional. During these two weeks, Question Hour was reduced to a cumulative 1.38 hours.

Amid the protests by opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their various demands including a probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware, four bills were introduced in the two Houses on Friday. The House also passed Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 was also introduced in the House. The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

